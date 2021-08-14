Tata Motors To Introduce More Special Edition Models Soon – Report

Tata Motors is working on more special edition models of its existing vehicles, which are expected to launch in the near future

Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition versions of the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV in India a little while back, along with the updated Harrier Dark Edition. The manufacturer recently re-introduced the Tiago NRG as well in our market, in a facelifted avatar. There seem to be more special edition models in the pipeline, as recently confirmed by Tata’s new global design head, Martin Uhlarik.

In a recent interview, Uhlarik revealed that the manufacturer is busy working on more special edition variants of its existing car lineup. “We definitely like doing special editions and the design team here is actively working on a number of them right now,” he said. He didn’t reveal any further details about the upcoming models though.

Although Uhlarik did not provide an exact timeline for these upcoming special edition vehicles, he did say that they would be arriving very soon. We expect the manufacturer to introduce Dark Edition versions of its remaining vehicles, namely the Tiago, Tigor, and Safari. In fact, Tata has already trademarked the names for Tiago and Tigor Dark Editions.

The manufacturer isn’t opposed to the idea of a Tiago NRG Dark Edition as well. Apart from that, Tata has also trademarked the names of the Camo Edition version of the Altroz, Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago. It would be interesting to see the Camo exterior theme on other Tata vehicles besides the Harrier.

The homegrown carmaker is also planning to add CNG-powered vehicles to its range. The Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG have been spotted multiple times during road tests in India, and we expect them to launch in our market in the coming months. Apart from that, a dual-clutch automatic transmission is also reportedly in development for the Altroz hatchback.

Tata is working on a new micro-SUV for the Indian market as well, codenamed HBX. This upcoming model has also been spotted multiple times, that too in production-ready avatar, and it is expected to launch next month. Upon arrival, the HBX will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.