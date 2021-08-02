Tata Motors To Increase Prices Of Its Vehicles From August 3

The prices of Tata’s passenger cars will increase from August 3, but the manufacturer is offering price protection for vehicles billed/retailed before August 31

Tata Motors has announced a price hike for its entire passenger car lineup. The manufacturer will increase the prices of all its PVs by an average of 0.8 per cent, depending on the model and variant, effective 3rd August onwards. The company is also offering price protection to all its customers who will take delivery of their vehicles on or before 31st August.

This year, almost every carmaker in India has announced multiple price hikes; this will be the third price increment by Tata Motors. The homegrown carmaker had previously increased the prices of its cars back in May, and once in January before that. The primary reason for this is the rising cost of raw materials as well as increasing transportation costs.

Tata’s passenger car lineup, christened ‘New Forever’ range, currently consists of the following models – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. The carmaker is planning to add a few new models to its range very soon though, including both traditional IC-powered cars and electric vehicles.

The brand will be introducing the Tiago NRG facelift in the Indian market on August 4, a day after the price hike goes into effect. The Tiago NRG will be based on the Tiago but will feature a few changes to the design, like black plastic all around, slightly raised ground clearance, faux roof rails, etc. It is expected to be powered by the same engine as the regular Tiago though, a 1.2L petrol unit with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap.

Tata is also expected to launch the HBX micro-SUV soon, likely around the Diwali festive season. The HBX will be based on the brand’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. As per speculations, the HBX will also be powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine as the Tiago NRG mentioned above, while a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS and 140 Nm) may be offered as an option.

The manufacturer also has the electric version of the Altroz (Altroz EV) in the pipeline, which will likely launch in the coming months. Speculations suggest that the Altroz EV could offer up to 500 km of driving range, which would be extremely impressive, especially for a relatively affordable EV.