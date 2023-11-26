Tata Motors To Have The Biggest Electric Portfolio By 2024

Starting with the Punch EV, Tata Motors has an array of new electric cars lined up for a launch next year

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric vehicle space in the Indian market. Early mover advantage along with the consistent efforts to bring out new products has worked in the company’s favour and it currently holds the crown of highest-selling EV manufacturer in the country. The Indian carmaker currently sports three EVs in its line-up, starting from the affordable Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the recently updated Nexon EV.

We all know about Tata’s EV expansion plans as the company has never shied away from revealing its future strategies. Along with this, a few of the brand’s upcoming electric cars have already been showcased at various events in the concept stage and we have a good idea of what to expect from the final production-spec models. So, let’s have a look at what Tata Motors has in store for us for next year.

Starting with the Punch EV which has already been spied multiple times, the target will be to add another affordable electric vehicle in the stable. The Punch is already a top-selling product and coupled with the SUVish stance, it will make for an interesting preposition in the EV avatar.

The Punch Electric will be followed by the launch of Curvv EV which was first showcased last year in the concept form. Featuring a coupe SUV-like design, the Curvv EV will come with a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres on a single charge. The exact launch timeline is expected to be around mid-2024.

Another prominent EV launch from the house of Tata Motors will be the Harrier EV. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept avatar, the EV SUV will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform. The EV is expected to sport a battery pack of around 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. Drawing inspiration from the Harrier facelift, the design will have some electric-specific touches.

It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup. Expect it to launch by the end of 2024 and the Safari EV could also debut around the same timeline. Tata Motors is set to take major strides in its EV journey with the launch of these aforementioned models. A widespread portfolio will result in enhanced sales figures along with benefitting the customers with a wider range of choices.