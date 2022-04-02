Tata Motors Teases New Electric SUV Concept – Debut On 6th April

Tata Motors has released another teaser for its upcoming EV concept, which seems to be its upcoming coupe-style midsize SUV

It’s not a secret that Tata Motors is working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will fit between Nexon and Harrier in the brand’s lineup. It seems like the homegrown automaker will debut this upcoming SUV as an electric concept car on April 6th. The latest video teaser for this forthcoming EV concept gives us a few clues about the exterior design.

The SUV seems to have a split headlamp setup, with LED DRLs stretching horizontally across the front end of the bonnet, along with triangular LED lights positioned low on the front bumper. We also get a few brief glimpses of the sloping rear windscreen and the sporty roof-mounted spoiler. The SUV seems to have a coupe-inspired design, which we had already been speculating.

Other design elements seen here include roof rails, air vents, unique alloy wheels (with the brand’s logo on the hub), and an EV badge. However, these individual elements cannot really be interpreted, as most of the design remains hidden here. That said, this concept EV does look quite interesting, and we’re surely excited for the reveal!

Tata’s production cars usually aren’t too far off from their concept versions, at least in terms of exterior design. As such, we expect this concept EV to be showcased not as a design study, but as a model that is part-way through the development stage.

Tata’s upcoming midsize SUV will be available with IC engines as well as an all-electric powertrain. The EV version is expected to go on sale first, likely around early next year, to rival the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in the Indian market. We hope that the manufacturer will reveal the technical specs of this electric SUV during the concept debut.

The IC engine version will arrive later, likely in the second half of 2023. It is expected to get two powerplant choices – a 1.5L turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit. Both manual and automatic gearbox options will likely be offered here. The IC engine version of this forthcoming Tata SUV will be a competitor to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.