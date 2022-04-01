Tata Motors Sold 42,295 Cars In March 2022 With 43% Growth

Tata posted 42,295 units in the month of March 2022 as against 29,655 units during the same period in 2021 with 43 per cent YoY growth

Tata Motors continued to finish third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the month of March 2022 as 42,295 units were sold against 29,655 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 43 per cent. Compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 39,980 units, the brand endured a YoY volume growth of 6 per cent.

The homegrown manufacturer beat Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault, Honda, Skoda, MG and others and continued to close the gap to the second-placed Hyundai as only 2,305 units were between them. Tata held on to a market share of 13.2 per cent last month. The automotive industry as a whole endured a near-flat YoY growth compared to March 2021 while a 6 per cent MoM growth was registered.

The brand consistently outgrows the industry with good reception for its products such as Nexon, Altroz, Punch and Tiago. The Punch micro SUV made its market debut last year and it has been well received amongst customers and is currently one of the top-sellers alongside its bigger sibling, the Nexon compact SUV.

In 2021, Tata also introduced the updated Tigor EV while the Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger car in the country. The long-range version of the electric SUV with more than 400 km claimed drive range and a larger battery back is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. The company is also working on a midsize SUV coupe based on the Nexon.

It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Nissan Kicks upon arrival in its ICE avatar. However, the electric version of the midsize SUV coupe will likely be launched sometime next year before the debut of the petrol and diesel versions. Tata is currently developing three EV platforms including a dedicated skateboard.

A few months ago, Tata announced a new subsidiary known as TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) with a hefty investment and it will likely give rise to a total of ten electric vehicles over the next half a decade including the reported Sierra EV.