Tata Motors Sales Up By 79% In Oct 2020 – Highest Ever Monthly Sales

Tata Motors recorded a total of around 23,600 units as against 13,169 units during the same time in 2019 with 79 per cent YoY volume increase

Tata Motors has been making an impressive comeback in the last few months. Fuelled by the latest crop of products based on Impact Design philosophy and new platforms, the homegrown manufacturer has definitely been setting higher standards and the sales numbers stand in testament to its increasing popularity. In October 2020, Tata garnered a total of 23,600 units.

When compared to the corresponding period in 2019 with 13,169 units, Tata saw a YoY volume increase of 79 per cent – highest out of all the carmakers in India last month. Tata reported a whopping 154 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales to 18,583 units in August 2020 as the brand sold 7,316 units in August 2019 and the momentum continued last month as well.

In September 2020, Tata Motors recorded 21,200 units – the company’s highest numbers since October 2012. With more than 6,000 units of the Tiago and Nexon retailed at an increase of 98 per cent and 111 per cent on YoY basis, the Altroz contributed with a MoM sales jump of 20 per cent to 5,952 units.

Last month, the story continued as Tata maintained its third position behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Proving the industry’s growth, Tata also recorded its highest monthly sales tally in October 2020, just as Hyundai & Maruti Suzuki. Previously, Tata sold 22,801 units in January 2007 as the Indica was responsible for 14,466 units back then.

Following two months of three-digit YoY sales growth, 154 per cent and 162 per cent in August and September respectively, Tata encountered 79 per cent sales increase in October 2020. Its MoM increase stood at 11 per cent as it held 7.1 per cent market share as opposed to 4.6 per cent in October 2019. Tata introduced the Altroz premium hatchback in January 2020.

It was accompanied by the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon while the all-new Nexon EV and MY2020 Harrier with many updates entered the fray as well. In the coming months, Tata appears to launch the Gravitas in six- and seven-seater configurations. It is based on the Harrier and will replicate its features list as well as the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm.

Tata is also working on the production version of the HBX concept. The micro SUV could arrive sometime next year while the electric version of the Altroz is also expected in the due course of 2021.