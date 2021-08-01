Tata Motors Sales Up By 101% In July 2021 – Tiago, Nexon, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors recorded 30,185 unit sales in July 2021 as against 24,110 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 101 per cent

Tata Motors has released a statement announcing its sales numbers for the month of July 2021. The brand’s domestic and international market sales stood at 54,119 units as against 27,711 units during the same period last year with a healthy Year-on-Year sales growth of 95.29 per cent. The domestic volumes contributed significantly to the overall total as ever.

In July 2021, the homegrown passenger vehicle maker registered 51,981 unit sales as against 27,024 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with an appreciable 92 per cent surge in volumes. However, the volumes endured in June 2020 are largely unrepresentative for comparison as the industry took a big toll courtesy of the health crisis.

The encouraging sign is that Tata Motors’ Month-on-Month sales stood at 19 per cent as 43,704 units were recorded. In the commercial vehicle space, the domestic volumes stood at 21,796 units and the company shipped 2,052 units of CVs in the month of July 2021. In the passenger car segment, Tata posted total sales of 30,185 units as against 24,110 units during the same period last year.

This led to a 25.19 per cent increase in sales volumes on a Month-on-Month basis while on a YoY basis, the volume growth stood at 101 per cent as 15,012 units were recorded in July 2020. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the seven-seater Safari and through the year we have seen the debut of new Dark Edition variants of the Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz.

The brand is gearing up to launch the facelifted Tiago NRG next in the domestic market on August 4 and is powered by a BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. We do expect a five-speed manual and an AMT will be offered. The HBX concept based micro SUV dubbed the Hornbill could go on sale later this year based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.

It will compete against the Mahindra KUV NXT, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. The micro SUV will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine used in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz and the turbocharged version of the same mill could also be on offer in the top-end variants.