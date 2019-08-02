Tata Motors Sales Down by 39% As Tiago, Nexon, Hexa Sales Declined In July

Indigenous carmaker Tata Motors recorded a sales slump of 38.6 percent in July 2019 with none of the cars performing well

Tata Motors, India’s indigenous car manufacturer is going through the turbulent times as the domestic auto industry has succumbed to a variety of factors including upcoming BS-VI emission norms, GST rates and negative buyer sentiments. Tata Motors registered a sales decline of 38.6 per cent in July 2019 as compared to July 2018.

In July 2019, Tata managed to displace only 10,485 units as compared to 17,079 units in the same month last year, recording negative growth of 21.5 per cent. When compared to June 2019, Tata Motors suffered 21.5 per cent decline, as they sold 13,351 units in June.

Tata Motors which was inching close to the other Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra for the third most sold brand lost a huge market share in the past year. All the cars sold by Tata including Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Hexa has faced a sales decline.

However, the recent launches like Harrier and upcoming launches like Altroz could turn the tide in favour of Tata Motors. Tata will also launch cars like Harrier 7-seater, Hornbill micro-SUV and electric cars in the coming months.

As for the Indian auto industry as a whole, it is going through a major slump and recorded a 30 percent sales slump in July 2019. Almost all the car brands registered negative growth. A total of 2,00,211 units were sold in July 2019 as compared to 2,86,397 units in July 2018.

Maruti Suzuki remains the top performer with 96,400 units sold, however, it also suffered a sales decline of 36.8 per cent. Following Maruti Suzuki with a distant margin is Hyundai at the second spot, then Mahindra at the third, Tata at fourth and Toyota at the fifth spot in the overall car sales of July 2019.

This is the worst sales performance of the auto industry in the past 18 years and the upcoming festive months could bring some hope for the markets.