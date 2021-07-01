Tata Motors Registers 111% Growth in June, Enters Top 3 Spot

Tata Motors has recorded a notable growth for the month of June this year to become the third-largest carmaker in the country

Tata Motors is highly praised by the Indian audience for offering some of the safest cars in the country. Also, with the incorporation of Impact 2.0 design language, Tata Motors’ stable is full of good-looking products. With safety and style being the attributes that consumers look for, Tata Motors has been recording a consistent sales growth in the Indian market.

In the month of June this year, the Indian manufacturer registered sales of 24,111 units. In the same month last year, the carmaker could only sell 11,419 units. On a YoY basis, Tata Motors registered a sale growth of 113 per cent. Resultantly, the carmaker now holds the third position in the Indian market with a market share of 9.4 per cent. However, in May this year, the indigenous brand sold a total of 15,180 units only.

Tata Motors’ Indian lineup comprises of a total of 6 cars – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and the recently launched Safari. Also, the carmaker is preparing to launch its micro-SUV – HBX, by festive season this year. Once launched, the HBX will rival compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai AX1.

Powering the HBX will be the 1.2L naturally-aspirated 3-pot petrol motor that puts out 86 PS against 113 Nm under the Altroz’s hood. The gearbox options will include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Prices for the upcoming HBX are likely to start from Rs. 5.00 lakh. A turbo variant is also speculated to go on sale but at a later stage.

Tata Motors is also planning to update the Safari, as its test mule was recently spotted with heavy camouflage. Rumours suggest that the brand is testing the AWD trim of the 6/7-seater SUV.

The carmaker is also prepping up for the launch of Dark Editions of the Altroz and the Nexon, scheduled for 7th July. The Dark Edition models of the Altroz and Nexon will don the same styling package as the Harrier Dark Edition. The changes will include an Atlas Black paint scheme, darker interiors, black-painted alloy wheels, and Dark Edition badges. Moreover, the Dark Edition models of the Altroz and Nexon will carry a premium over the regular trims.