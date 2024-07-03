Tata Motors Records Nearly 2.30 Lakh Unit Sales In Q1 FY25

In June 2024, Tata registered 43,524 units in the local market as against 47,235 units with a decline of 8 per cent

Tata Motors has reported sales of 2,29,891 vehicles in the domestic and international markets for Q1 FY 2024-25, compared to 2,26,245 units in Q1 FY 2023-24. Considering all categories, the homegrown auto major sold 74,147 units as against 80,383 units with a YoY negative volume growth of 8 per cent but a 2 per cent increase on a quarterly basis.

In June 2024, Tata registered 43,524 units in the local market as against 47,235 units with a decline of 8 per cent. Including EVs, the sales stood at 43,624 units against 47,359 units with a YoY de-growth of 8 per cent. As for EVs, Tata posted 4,657 unit sales as against 7,025 units with a massive drop of 34 per cent.

In the first quarter of FY25, the Passenger Vehicle industry experienced a drop in registrations during May and June, following an initial demand surge in April due to regional festivities. This decline was attributed to the general elections and heat waves across the country. Tata Motors reported a total sale of 1,38,682 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY25.

This was on the same level as compared to the same period last fiscal as the company adjusted its wholesale figures to match retail sales and manage channel inventory effectively. The EV industry mirrored the broader market trend and was impacted by a significant increase in fleet sales in Q4 FY24.

This was prompted by the expiration of the FAME II subsidy in March 2024. As a result, while personal segment retail sales saw a slight increase, the fleet segment experienced a sharp decline but it is anticipated to recover in the upcoming quarters. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said,

“Going forward, we foresee recovery of demand, as enquiries have remained strong despite low retails in the past two months. This strong enquiry pipeline, in addition to onset of festive season from August, augurs well for the industry. Tata Motors is fully geared up to leverage this growth opportunity on the back of strong demand for its SUV portfolio, especially Punch and Nexon, as well as new launches in the coming months.”