Tata Motors Records Highest-Ever EV Sales In FY2021-22

In FY2021-22, Tata Motors achieved an annual EV sales figure of 19,106 units, with a 352.86 per cent YoY sales growth

Tata Motors has announced that it recorded its highest-ever annual EV sales figure – 19,106 units – in FY2021-22. This is a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 352.86 per cent, with 4,219 EVs sold by the homegrown manufacturer in FY2020-21. This is quite an impressive sales growth, and with this, Tata has managed to maintain its top spot in the Indian electric car market.

The manufacturer currently has two passenger EVs in its lineup – Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The latter is currently the best-selling electric car in our country right now, priced from Rs. 14.54 lakh to Rs. 17.15 lakh. Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2 kWh battery pack, which comes paired with a single electric motor (129 PS/245 Nm) on the front axle.

As for Tata Tigor EV, it is significantly more affordable, priced from Rs. 12.24 lakh to Rs. 13.39 lakh. It gets a 26 kWh battery pack, mated to a single electric motor (74.7 PS/170 Nm) on the front axle. As per ARAI test results, Tigor EV delivers a driving range of up to 306 km, while Nexon EV delivers up to 312 km.

The automaker is planning to update Tata Nexon EV soon, adding a long-range version to it, along with some additional features. The updated electric SUV has already been spotted a few times on Indian roads during testing. The long-range version is expected to get a larger 40 kWh battery pack, and it will be sold alongside the existing (standard-range) version.

Tata Tigor EV is also expected to get a similar update in the near future, thanks to the emergence of spy pictures of camouflaged test mules. Other than that, Tata Motors recently released a teaser for a mystery EV, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 6. Although no details have been provided about it, there’s plenty of speculation floating around.

Tata Motors reportedly has a few new EVs in the pipeline, including Altroz EV, Punch EV, and Sierra EV. The manufacturer is also developing a new midsize SUV, which will be positioned between Nexon and Harrier, and this upcoming model will get an EV version as well. We expect Tata’s upcoming EV, the one in the teaser, to be one of these.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi