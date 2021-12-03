Tata Motors Records 324% Growth In EV Sales in November 2021

In November 2021, Tata Motors sold 1,751 electric vehicles in India, thereby recording a massive YoY sales growth of 323.97 per cent

Tata Motors is currently the leader in the electric car market in India, thanks to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Last month, the manufacturer’s electric vehicle sales were quite impressive, with a total of 1,751 units sold. This is a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 323.97 per cent compared to 413 units sold in November 2020.

In October 2021, the homegrown carmaker had sold a total of 1,586 electric vehicles, which translates to a 10.4 per cent increase in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in November 2021. Tata Motors is planning to further strengthen its position in the electric car market, and it is planning to launch 10 new EVs by 2026.

The next electric car by Tata is expected to be the Altroz EV. It was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in near-production form, and was initially slated to launch last year. However, its arrival was delayed heavily, and now, the electric hatchback is speculated to arrive next year. It will likely be followed by an electric version of the Punch (Punch EV).

Currently, Tata Nexon is the highest-selling electric car in the Indian market. It is powered by a 129 PS electric motor, mounted on the front axle, paired with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can deliver a maximum driving range of around 312 km (ARAI tested), and can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just one hour via a fast charger.

Tata Tigor EV has a less potent powertrain – it gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers an electric motor on the front axle (rated at 74.7 PS). The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes via a fast charger, and the maximum driving range is around 306 km (ARAI tested).

Tata Motors will infuse fresh funds of Rs. 7,500 crore into its EV vertical to strengthen its electric car business. The manufacturer is also working on improved electric powertrains and larger battery packs, which would help make electric cars more practical. We expect to see improvements and updates on existing Tata EVs as well soon.