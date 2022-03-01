Tata Motors Records 27% Growth In Feb 2022 – Punch, Nexon, Safari

In February 2022, Tata Motors recorded a nearly 27 per cent sales growth in the domestic market, with the biggest jump seen by EV sales at 478 per cent

Tata Motors has announced its sales numbers for February 2022. Combining the sales in domestic and international markets, the homegrown carmaker sold a total of 77,733 vehicles last month. This translates to a sales growth of around 26.89 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, compared to 61,258 units sold in February 2021.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors achieved a sales volume of 73,875 units, with a 26.57 per cent YoY growth. Of these, 39,981 units were passenger vehicles, and among these, a total of 37,135 units were ICE vehicles and 2,846 units were electric cars. While Tata’s ICE passenger cars have seen a 38.91 per cent YoY sales growth, its EV sales have grown by a massive 478.46 per cent on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors also recorded noticeable growth in commercial vehicle (CV) sales this February – 37,552 units sold with 10.91 per cent YoY growth. In the domestic market, a total of 33,894 CVs were sold, which is an 8.84 per cent YoY increase. A total of 3,658 CVs were exported to international markets, which translates to 34.58 per cent YoY sales growth.

In the passenger car market, Tata Motors has been recording a lot of success in recent times. To keep buyers interested, the manufacturer recently launched the ‘Kaziranga Edition’ of its SUVs – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Before that, the brand had introduced the ‘i-CNG’ versions of Tiago and Tigor in the Indian market.

Recently, Tata Nexon crossed the 3-lakh production milestone, which is an impressive feat. To commemorate that, the manufacturer updated the Nexon range with new features and a new colour option. Also, Tata Altroz is set to receive an automatic transmission option very soon, as teased by the brand on its social media platforms.

Tata Motors currently leads the electric car market in India, thanks to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The manufacturer is planning to expand its electric vehicle range further, with Altroz EV and Punch EV expected to arrive in the near future, followed by more. Also, Tata Nexon EV is set to receive an upgrade very soon, in the form of a larger battery option.