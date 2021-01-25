Tata Motors Price Hike January 2021 – New Vs Old Price List

Post 22nd January 2021, Tata cars have become more expensive in the Indian market, by up to a maximum of Rs. 26,000

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike on all its passenger vehicles, up to a maximum of Rs. 26,000. The hike came into effect on 22nd January 2021, and any vehicle booked before that date will be spared from the increment in prices. Increased input costs, including that of steel, semiconductors, etc., are the primary reason for this price increment.

Tata’s most affordable vehicle, the Tiago, has received a maximum increment of Rs. 15,000, depending on the trim level. The little Tata hatchback now costs Rs. 4.85 lakh to Rs. 6.84 lakh. As for Tata Tigor, it has received a hike of up to Rs. 14,000. This entry-level sedan is now priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 7.63 lakh.

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, has undergone an increment ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000 on the existing trims. Apart from that, a new ‘XZ+’ trim level has been added, and there’s a new engine option – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor – with the ‘i-Turbo’ models. Tata Altroz is now priced from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh for the NA petrol variants, from Rs. 7.73 lakh to Rs. 8.85 lakh for the ‘i-Turbo’ variants, and Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh for the diesel models.

On Tata Nexon, the price increment is between Rs. 10,000 of Rs. 15,000 on the petrol models, and Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 14,000 on the diesel ones, depending on the trim level. The petrol variants of the Nexon are now priced from Rs. 7.10 lakh to Rs. 11.46 lakh, while the diesel variants now cost Rs. 8.45 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh.

On Tata’s current flagship, the Harrier, the hike ranges from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 26,000, depending on the trim. The price of the Harrier now ranges from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 20.45 lakh, including the DARK and CAMO Edition models as well.

Tata Motors price hike – January 2021 Model New Price Old Price Tata Tiago Rs. 4,85,500 – Rs. 6,84,500 Rs. 4,70,500 – Rs. 6,74,500 Tata Tigor Rs. 5,49,500 – Rs. 7,63,500 Rs. 5,39,500 – Rs. 7,49,500 Tata Altroz Rs. 5,69,500 – Rs. 9,45,500 Rs. 5,44,500 – Rs. 8,95,500 Tata Nexon Rs. 7,09,900 – Rs. 12,79,500 Rs. 6,99,900 – Rs. 12,70,500 Tata Harrier Rs. 13,99,500 – Rs. 20,45,500 Rs. 13,84,500 – Rs. 20,30,500

This year, Tata Motors will be expanding its passenger car lineup, with the launch of a few new vehicles. On 26th Jan, the new Safari will arrive in the Indian market, and later this year, the HBX (Hornbill) micro-SUV and Altroz EV are also expected to launch.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi