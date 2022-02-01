Tata Motors Post Highest Monthly Sales Ever In January 2022

Tata Motors recorded 40,777 units in January 2022 and endured its highest SUV monthly sales too as both Nexon and Punch crossed 10,000 units each

Tata Motors ended the calendar year 2021 on a high as it recorded its highest quarterly and monthly sales in a decade while outselling Hyundai for the second position in the overall manufacturers’ monthly sales table in December 2021. The company also registered a total of 3,31,182 units as against 1,70,151 units in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 94.6 per cent.

In addition, despite the health crisis and semiconductor issues, Tata endured its highest tally in a single calendar year in 2021 since the passenger vehicle business unit of Tata was formed. Tata also finished third in the overall sales table as it beat Mahindra & Mahindra by nearly 1.30 lakh units and ended up behind the leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Picking up where it left off, Tata got one better on its December 2021 record and garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 40,777 units in January 2022 – the new highest monthly sales since its inception. With Nexon and Punch contributing a major tally, Tata registered 28,108 units of SUV sales last month – another highest as far as SUV sales are concerned.

The good reception of Nexon EV and Tigor EV led to Tata managing its highest ever electric vehicle sales ever as well as 2,892 units were sold. Both Punch and Nexon crossed 10,000 unit sales in the first month of the calendar year 2022 while more than 3,000 units of CNG vehicles were recorded too. Tata introduced the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG on January 19, 2022.

In the first month of their launch, the CNG penetration stood at 42 per cent in the overall sales achieved. Due to the increasing sales, the Pune production facility recorded its highest monthly roll out since 2007 last month while the Ranjangaon factory recorded its highest monthly production ever to top off the month on an all-time high.

Tata recently announced a new standalone EV subsidiary known as Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) with an investment of Rs. 15,000 crore and it will be responsible for bringing as many as ten new electric vehicles over the next five years. Reports indicate that a midsize SUV coupe based on Nexon in ICE and EV form, and the resurrection of Sierra nameplate as an EV are of high possibility.

In January 2022, Tata also introduced the Dark Edition Safari. Along the course of this year, the company is expected to launch more CNG variants and the longer-range Nexon EV with a larger battery pack is also waiting in the pipeline.