Tata Motors Posts A Massive Growth Of 154% In August 2020

Along with an impressive YoY performance, Tata Motors has managed to secure the third position in terms of sales in August 2020

With the nationwide lockdown now entering the fourth stage of relaxation (unlock 4.0), the automobile industry of India is showing clear signs of recovery. Most manufacturers are posting positive monthly growth figures, and some are even showing positive growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis as well, like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata.

Compared to all other carmakers in India, Tata Motors has shown the biggest YoY growth in August 2020 – 154 per cent. The homegrown carmaker was able to dispatch 18,583 units, while the sales figures during the same time last year (August 2019) stood at 7,316 units. Also, compared to the month prior, i.e., July 2020, Tata has shown a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 24 per cent. The company was able to dispatch a total of 15,012 units in July.

Tata Motors has managed to maintain third place in terms of sales, which continues from the month before (July 2020). That said, in August of last year, Tata was at the sixth position in terms of sales, behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota, and Honda.

Tata Motors had recently introduced a slew of new finance schemes and loan options, which might be one of the reasons for the surge in sales. Also, due to the lockdown, plenty of customers had pending deliveries, and these sales figures surely comprise a large portion of those as well. Other than that, the increase in sales could also be attributed to the shifting preference to personal mobility, which was predicted by industry experts previously.

Earlier this year, in March, Tata Motors had subsidised its passenger vehicle (PV) department, and was planning to operate it as a separate entity. The brand had also decided to merge its PV and electric vehicle (EV) departments together. The aim of this development was to “secure mutually beneficial strategic alliances for the domestic PV business and help secure its long-term viability”.

With the Diwali festive season approaching, these sales figures are expected to improve further. Also, Tata is expected to launch the Gravitas soon, which will help the brand strengthen its hold on the premium end of the car market. The HBX, Hexa Safari Edition, Altroz turbo-petrol are also expected to launch soon, although we’re still waiting for an official announcement regarding the launch dates of these vehicles.