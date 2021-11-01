Tata Motors Post Highest PV Sales In A Decade With 13.7% Market Share

Tata Motors posted 33,926 units in the month of October 2021 as against 23,600 units with a huge YoY surge of 44 per cent

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 33,926 units in the month of October 2021 as against 23,600 units during the same period last year with healthy YoY volume growth of 44 per cent. Compared to the previous month of September 2021 with 25,729 units, the brand endured an MoM surge of 32 per cent in India.

The homegrown manufacturer recorded a 13.7 per cent market share last month – the highest for the brand in over a decade’s time – as against 7.4 per cent during the corresponding period in 2020 with a 6.4 per cent growth. Tata has been posting consistent three-digit sales growths in recent times despite the troubles faced by the Indian automotive industry.

The 6.4 per cent YoY market share growth was the highest amongst all manufacturers last month as Tata Motors finished third in the overall sales table behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and more crucially led Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault and Honda. Tata also narrowed the gap to second-placed Hyundai as only 3,095 units separated them.

Tata introduced the budget-friendly Punch micro SUV a few weeks ago and it could help in bridging the gap to Hyundai that has remained a mainstay in second for a long period of time on monthly sales charts. The Punch is positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the company’s SUV portfolio and is competitively priced at Rs. 5. 49 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom).

The Punch is the most affordable car currently on sale with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars and is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

The Altroz, Nexon and Tiago are also registering consistent sales volumes for the brand in recent times. Earlier this year, Tata launched the three-row Safari based on the Harrier and the Dark Editions brought more spotlight to the lineup. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling zero-emission passenger car in India and the updated Tigor EV entered the scenes only recently based on the Ziptron technology.