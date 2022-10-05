Tata Motors October 2022 Discounts – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Check all the details about the latest October 2022 discounts and offers on Tata passenger cars in the Indian market

With the highest ever car sales recorded in the country in September 2022, Tata Motors continues to give stiff competition to its rivals and stands as the third best-selling car brand in the market. To further spice up the competition, the brand recently announced the latest Tata Motors October 2022 discounts in the country.

The new Tata Tiago is offered with cash discounts up to Rs 10,000 while the buyers will also get an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 corporate benefits. No discounts are being offered with CNG versions of the hatchback. The Tata Tiago gives stiff competition to the rivals like the Maruti Celerio, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kwid, and more.

The Tata Tigor on the other hand is also offered with similar discounts and gets maximum discounts up to Rs 28,000 that includes up to Rs 10,000 cash discounts, up to Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount depending on the variant you opt for. Similar discounts are also available with some CNG versions of the Tigor. The Tata Tigor rivals the hatchbacks like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in the Indian market.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 15,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs 40,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs 40,000 + Rs 5,000

While no cash discounts are being offered for the buyers of the Tata Harrier, exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discounts are being offered by the brand. The Tata Safari is also being offered with similar discount offers and misses out on any form of cash discounts. The Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari take on the rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and more.

No discounts are being offered with the cars like the Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Nexon, Tata Tigor EV, and the newly launched Tata Tiago EV. The Indian carmaker is also expected to soon launch the new Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift in the country while the Atroz EV might also make its Indian debut soon.