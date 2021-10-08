Tata Motors October 2021 Discounts – Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Safari

This month, i.e., in October 2021, Tata Motors is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 28,000 on its passenger cars

Although the Indian car market went through a sales slump last month, Tata Motors managed to post a decent YoY sales growth in September 2021. To keep the sales number up, the homegrown carmaker has announced a few lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles this October.

Tata Tiago has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the XE, XT(O) trims, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the XT, XZ, and XZ Plus trims.

As for the Tigor, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. However, its electric version – Tigor EV – does not get any official deals this month. Tata Altroz also has no offers available in October 2021.

On the Nexon, there are no cash discounts available, but it does get a few other offers. The petrol version gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, while the diesel version gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The Nexon EV gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘XZ+ Lux’ trim level, while the same on the ‘XZ+’ trim is worth Rs. 10,000. As for Tata Harrier, the manufacturer is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on it. Tata’s flagship passenger vehicle, the Safari, does not have any official deals or discounts on offer this month.

Tata Motors discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Tata Tiago (XE, XT Opt trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tiago (XT, XZ, XZ Plus trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV 0 Rs. 10,000 (XZ Plus)/Rs. 15,000 (XZ Plus Lux) + 0 Tata Harrier 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Tata Safari 0 0

Also, Tata will be launching the Punch micro-SUV in our market later this month. Bookings for it have already commenced, and trim details and equipment lists have already been revealed. Tata Punch is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).