Tata Motors November 2022 Sales – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Punch

Tata’s PV sales stood at 46,425 units as against 29,947 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 55 per cent

Tata Motors has announced sales numbers in the domestic and international market for the month of November 2022 as the cumulative tally stood at 75,478 units as against 62,192 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 21.36 per cent. Domestically, Tata posted 73,467 units against 58,073 units with a YoY growth of 27 per cent.

In the CV department, Tata recorded 29,053 units last month as against 32,245 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent. In the Indian market, Tata’s CV sales stood at 27,430 units as against 28,295 units in November 2021 with a YoY volume drop of 3 per cent.

The domestic sales considering the MH & ICV classes including trucks and buses stood at 11,896 units as against 10,213 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 16.47 per cent. In the PV segment, Tata recorded a total of 46,037 units last month as against 29,778 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 55 per cent.

Tata’s passenger vehicle international business led to a tally of 388 units as against 169 units in November 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 130 per cent. The total PV sales including EVs stood at 46,425 units as against 29,947 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 55 per cent.

The zero-emission vehicle sales in the international and domestic markets stood at 4,451 units last month as against 1,811 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 146 per cent. Tata introduced the Punch micro SUV late last year and it has been a regular feature in the top ten sales charts. The Nexon compact SUV is currently the best-selling SUV in India this calendar year.

There has been no significant new launch from Tata this year except for the Nexon EV Max and Tiago EV, some notable updates, variant jigs and special editions but 2023 could be a different story as the facelifted iterations of the Harrier and Safari are expected to be introduced in the early parts of the upcoming year.