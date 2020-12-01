Tata Motors November 2020 Sales Up by 108%, Grabs 7.5% Market Share

Tata Motors has managed to double its sales compared to last year, and currently holds the third position in the Indian market in terms of sales figures

Tata Motors is enjoying a lot of popularity in the Indian market currently. In November 2020, Tata Motors was able to retail a total of 21,600 units. Compared to the month prior, the manufacturer’s sales number has gone down a notch, with 23,600 units sold in October 2020). This roughly translates to an 8 per cent sales decline on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

Interestingly though, compared to the same period last year, i.e., November 2019, Tata’s sales have shown a massive increase (10,400 units sold in November last year). This has resulted in roughly a 108 per cent growth in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. Overall, Tata Motors has shown tremendous growth, and has become stronger now than it was pre-lockdown.

In terms of market share, Tata now commands 7.5 per cent share of the Indian passenger vehicle market, and currently sits on the third position (behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai). Last year (November 2019), the company only had a 4.0 per cent market share, and held the sixth position on the sales chart (behind Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, and Renault, in that order).

Tata Motors has seen a rather tremendous jump in popularity among buyers, and there are a few reasons that are responsible for that. The rise in vehicular safety awareness is perhaps the biggest reason for this. Tata cars have managed to receive impressive safety score in Global NCAP crash tests, with the Nexon and Altroz obtaining a brilliant 5-star rating for adult occupant safety.

Even on the budget models, i.e., the Tigor and Tiago, the adult safety ratings stand at 4 stars for both, making them the safest vehicles in their respective segments. A lot of buyers nowadays have been placing safety at the top of their priority list, which has worked in favour of Tata. It should be noted that the Tata Harrier hasn’t been crash-tested by GNCAP yet.

Tata Motors has recently introduced a safety bubble for its vehicles, which have been sanitised and are awaiting delivery. This new initiative helps maintain a germ-free environment around the vehicles, thus keeping the cars, and consequently the buyers, safe from accidental contamination.