Tata Motors New-Year Discounts January 2022 – Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

This month (January 2022), Tata Motors is offering some alluring discounts on some of its cars, the details of which have been shared here

Tata Motors has rolled out some attractive deals and discounts on select cars in its lineup. Like many other carmakers in India, Tata has announced a price hike for its vehicles in our market, starting this January. With these discounts, the homegrown manufacturer plans to balance things out.

Tata Tiago gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this month, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on MY2021 models. On the latest MY2022 models, the exchange bonus is lower, at Rs. 10,000, but the cash discount is the same.

On Tata Tigor, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on MY2022 cars, and of Rs. 15,000 on MY2021 cars. A cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on the compact sedan, on both MY2021 and MY2022 models. On Tigor EV, there are no official deals on offer right now.

Tata Nexon does not have any cash discount on offer this January. The SUV does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 though, but only on the diesel variants. The electric version of the Nexon (Nexon EV) has no discounts available at the moment.

On Harrier, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. Tata Safari has the same deals on offer – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000.

Tata Motors Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Tata Tiago (MY2022) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tiago (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tigor (MY2022) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Punch 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon (MY2021, diesel variants only) 0 Rs. 15,000 Tata Nexon EV 0 0 Tata Harrier (MY2021) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 Tata Safari (MY2021) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 Corporate discount available as well

On Tata Punch and Altroz, there are no official discounts and deals available right now. Also, select buyers can avail corporate discounts as well on Tata cars. For Tata employees, additional discounts are also available.