Tata Motors’ New Teaser Hints At Another Variant Of Harrier Coming Soon

New affordable variants of Tata Harrier with the panoramic sunroof and automatic gearbox are likely on their way to the showroom floor soon

Tata Motors has recently launched the Tiago NRG Edition in the Indian market. Before launching the rugged iteration of the Tiago, the carmaker introduced Dark Edition of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier. Now, the carmaker has released another teaser via its social media handles, which hints about the arrival of new variants in the Harrier range.

The teaser image gets a caption reading as “Stop Gazing. Start Living.” In the picture, an individual can be seen relaxing on a couch watching television, which is showing a scene of space with a zillion of stars. This picture is making us assume that Tata Motors might soon launch new variants of the Harrier, namely XTA and XTA+.

The Harrier’s trim line-up currently misses out on these trim options. Although, owners have the option of buying XT, XT+ trims. In simple words, the XT variants are not available with the option of an automatic gearbox. However, with the introduction of XTA and XTA+ trims, buyers will have the access to an automatic gearbox and the panoramic sunroof on the Harrier at a rather affordable price.

Currently, the panoramic sunroof and automatic gearbox can only be had together in the top-spec XZA+ trim, which is priced at Rs. 20.81 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the most affordable trim with the automatic gearbox and panoramic sunroof are XMA and XT+, respectively. By the launch of these new trims, owners will have more variants to choose from based on their requirements.

The Harrier is on sale with a 2.0L oil burner sourced from FCA. With its 4-cylinder turbocharged layout, the engine develops 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Positioned in the mid-size SUV space, the Harrier certainly comes loaded to the gills. The feature list includes a touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start-stop, drive & traction control modes and more.