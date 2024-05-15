Tata Motors Model Wise Sales April 2024 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors sold a total of 47,885 units in the month of April 2024; The Punch stood at the top spot followed by the Nexon

Tata Motors has been quite proactive in launching new products in the Indian market and it is one of the key reasons behind its soaring sales figures. April 2024 is no different and the Indian carmaker finished the month by selling 47,885 units, thereby acquiring the third spot in the domestic sales.

This accounts for a marginal increase from the previous year’s figures of 47,010 units, registering a YOY growth of just 2%. The MOM analysis reveals a 4% decline as the company sold 50,105 units in March 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Punch continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 19,158 units in the bag, registering a staggering 75% YOY growth.

In addition to this, the Punch also became the best-selling car in the passenger vehicle segment in India. The popular compact SUV Nexon’s sales bar stood at 11,168 units, a 26% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Nexon also lost by 21% in the MOM comparison.

Model April 2024 April 2023 1. Tata Nexon (-26%) 11,168 15,002 2. Tata Punch (75%) 19,158 10,934 3. Tata Tiago (-20%) 6,796 8,450 4. Tata Altroz (11%) 5,148 4,658 5. Tata Tigor (-32%) 2,153 3,154 6. Tata Harrier (-37%) 1,746 2,783 7. Tata Safari (-15%) 1,716 2,029 Total (2%) 47,885 47,010

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Tiago and Altroz with 6,796 and 5,148 units, respectively. The entry-level hatchback Tiago registered a YOY sales decline of 20% while the Altroz saw an upward trajectory with 11% YOY growth. Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari’s performed decently last month.

The Safari posted a sales number of 1,716 units while the Harrier’s figures stood at 1,746 units. The former registered a 15% YOY decline while the latter’s YOY sales dipped by a massive 37%. Last but not least, the Tigor sedan sold 2,153 units in April 2024 and the YOY graph plummeted with a 32% decline.

To conclude, the Punch and Altroz are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Harrier’s sales declined the most. Every model except Punch, Tiago and Tigor experienced MOM decline in April 2024.