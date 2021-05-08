Tata Motors May 2021 Discounts – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

This month (May 2021), Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 65,000 on its passenger vehicles in the Indian market

Tata Motors has announced a few discounts and deals on some of its passenger cars in May 2021, namely the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. If you’re thinking about purchasing a new car, then you should definitely check out all the offers available on Tata cars, which we have discussed below.

Tata’s most affordable offering, the Tiago hatchback, is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. As for the Tigor sedan, it has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer.

On Tata Nexon, there are no official offers available on the petrol-powered variants. On the diesel models, there is no cash discount, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered. The electric variant of the Nexon has exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 available on the ‘XZ+ LUX’ trim and Rs. 10,000 on the ‘XZ+’ trim. On the ‘XM’ trim of the Nexon EV, there are no offers available.

Tata Harrier has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer on all variants except the CAMO, Dark Edition models and XZ+, XZA+ trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is also being offered on the Harrier SUV, regardless of the variant chosen.

As for the brand’s flagship model – Tata Safari – there are no official deals available. As it was only launched mere months ago, the lack of discounts is understandable. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, also doesn’t get any official discounts this month.

Tata Motors Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon 0 Rs. 15,000 (diesel variants) Tata Nexon EV 0 Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ LUX trim)/Rs. 10,000 (XZ+ trim) Tata Harrier (XZ, XZA+ trims & CAMO, Dark Edition) 0 Rs. 40,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Tata Safari 0 0

Tata Motors is planning to introduce CNG-powered versions of select cars in its lineup. Test models of the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG have already been spotted during road tests, and as per speculations, the Altroz might join the list as well. Tata’s CNG-powered models are expected to arrive in the Indian market during the second half of this year.