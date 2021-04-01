Tata Motors March 2021 Sales Up By 422% – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Tata Motors recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 29,655 units in March 2021 and finished third in the overall manufacturers’ standings

Tata Motors continued its good run at the top of the sales charts as 29,655 units were sold as against 5,676 units during the same period in 2020 with a huge Year-on-Year volume growth of 422 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer has been posting consistent three digit sales increase in recent months.

In March 2020, the entire country began reeling under the health crisis and it impact the economic activities as a whole with the automotive industry coming to a halt for months before the situations got back to normal gradually. Thus, it is obvious to see the huge three digit YoY growth endured by almost all of the carmakers present in India last month.

The Month-on-Month sales comparison shows the reality though and it gives a clear indication of the progress made by the auto sector over the last six months. Tata registered a cumulative domestic sales tally of 27,224 units in February 2021 and comparatively, 9 per cent increase was seen.



The company held on to a market share of 9.3 per cent last month as against just 4 per cent during the corresponding month last year. Tata also managed a sizeable gap to the fourth-placed Kia Motors of just over 10,500 units and behind the South Korean brand the numbers were all all bunched up as Mahindra, Toyota and Renault covered between fifth and seventh places.

Tata introduced the Safari seven-seater based on the Harrier earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers while the Altroz premium hatchback along with the Nexon is also driving in consistent volume numbers over the last few months.



The Harrier and Tiago are showing consistent numbers to keep the overall tally setting new standards for the brand. Tata has the HBX concept based Hornbill micro SUV as its next big launch in the domestic market and it could go on sale in the second half of this calendar year.

It could be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine found in the Tiago and Altroz, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.