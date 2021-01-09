Tata Motors January 2021 Discounts – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors is starting the new year with a bang, with some attractive offers and deals available on its vehicles during this January

Last year, Tata Motors managed to increase its overall sales in the Indian market. The Indian carmaker is now offering some interesting deals and discounts on its cars, in order to attract more customers and boost sales further, potentially starting the new year on a strong note.

From the entry-level Tiago hatchback to the premium Harrier SUV, below are all the offers and discounts available on Tata cars during January 2021.

1. Tata Tiago

The Tiago hatchback is the most affordable passenger car in Tata’s lineup at the moment, and it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. There is also a corporate discount available on it, worth up to Rs. 3,000.

2. Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is the sole sedan offering in the homegrown carmaker’s range at the moment. This sub-4-metre sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, buyers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Tata Motors New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon Petrol – 0 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon Diesel – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV – Rs. 15,000 + 0 Tata Harrier (XZ+, XZA+, Camo Edition, Dark Edition) – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (All other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000

3. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors is currently not offering any discounts on the Altroz, although a few dealer-level deals may be available on it. For more info, reach out to your nearest Tata showroom.

4. Tata Nexon

There is no cash discount available on the Nexon at the moment, although its petrol variants are available with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the diesel models, the corporate discount is higher, at Rs. 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. On the electric version, i.e., Nexon EV, only an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered.

5. Tata Harrier

On the Harrier, Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, available on all trims except the XZ+, XZA+, Camo Edition, and Dark Edition. Regardless of the trim-level, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on the Harrier, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.