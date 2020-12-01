Tata Motors Introduces Safety Bubbles To Keep Vehicles Safe

Tata Motors is using safety bubbles to ensure that sanitised vehicles awaiting delivery do not get accidentally contaminated

Ever since the lockdown, automakers in India have been taking all necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid, by ensuring that all vehicles are sanitised and the dealership staff follows appropriate safety protocols. Following social distancing norms, touch-less vehicle deliveries are also becoming popular these days. Now, Tata Motors has gone a step ahead, and introduced safety bubbles for their cars.

The new safety bubbles are being used to ensure that the vehicles, which have been sanitised and are awaiting delivery, stay insulated from the outside world, thereby preventing accidental contamination. This is quite a unique step, and we’re sure customers will appreciate the extra precaution taken to ensure their safety.

These pictures, shared by Tata Motors on its official facebook page, show us a Nexon and a Tiago sitting inside their bubbles, which look decently large for these vehicles. We’re sure the brand’s flagship, the Harrier, will also fit inside one without an issue. In these photographs, we also see the owner of the Tiago taking delivery of the hatchback.

In recent times, Tata Motors has gained a lot of recognition for the safety of its vehicles. The Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to receive a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants, as certified by Global NCAP, which is quite a praiseworthy feat. Also, the Altroz is the only hatchback in the Indian market to score a 5-star GNCAP safety rating.

Even the entry-level, affordable vehicles in Tata’s lineup – Tiago and Tigor – have received an impressive 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Also, the homegrown manufacturer’s popularity among Indian buyers is rising steadily, with sales numbers showing positive growth since the lockdown ended.

To further improve sales, the company is planning to launch a few new products in India very soon. These include the Gravitas, HBX (or Hornbill), Altroz turbo, and Hexa Safari Edition. These vehicles are all expected to arrive in our market during next year. New electric vehicles are also expected to join the lineup in the future, like the Altroz EV, HBX EV, and Tigor EV facelift.