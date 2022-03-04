Tata Motors Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Safari

Check out all the deals and discounts available on Tata passenger cars available during this Holi season i.e., in March 2022

In recent times, Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of sales success in the Indian market. To keep the sales numbers up, the manufacturer is offering some interesting deals and discounts this month. If you wish to purchase a new Tata car this Holi season, then you should surely check the discounts listed below.

Tata Tiago has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, available on MY2021 models and on XZ trims and higher of MY2022 models. An exchange bonus is also available – worth Rs. 10,000 on MY2022 models and Rs. 15,000 on MY2021 models – along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000. These deals and discounts are for petrol variants only, not CNG variants.

Tata Tigor also gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 (all trims of MY2021 models, XZ and higher trims of MY2022 models). On MY2021 models, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered, while on MY2022 models, the same is worth Rs. 10,000. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is also available. These deals are available only on petrol variants, not CNG variants.

Tata Tigor EV has no official deals and discounts on offer at the moment. The same is the case with Punch and Altroz – no official discounts available this month. The electric version of Nexon – Nexon EV – also doesn’t have any deals on offer this March.

The ICE version of Tata Nexon does get a few deals though. The diesel version gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, but only on MY2021 models. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is available on all petrol variants, and up to Rs. 5,000 on all diesel variants. No cash discount is being offered though.

Tata Harrier has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, but only on MY2021 models. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available. On Safari, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 (only MY2021 models) and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 are on offer.