Tata Motors Group Posts 2,51,689 Units In Q2 FY22 With 24% Growth

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stood at 2,51,689 units in Q2 FY22 with an appreciable growth of 24 per cent

Tata Motors Group has announced that its global wholesales stood at 2,51,689 in the second quarter of this financial year. It includes the volume tally of Jaguar Land Rover, as the British luxury automaker endured a cumulative total of 78,251 units (including the volumes of CJLR the JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles of China).

It is worth noting that CJLR is an unconsolidated subsidiary of JLR. The global wholesales of 2,51,689 vehicles resulted in an appreciable growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal. On the commercial vehicle side, Tata along with Tata Daewoo posted 89,055 units with a healthy increase of 57 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter in FY21.

The Indian conglomerate managed to register 1,62,634 units in Q2 FY22 at an increase of 11 per cent when compared to the July to September period in 2021. The CJLR volumes stood at 14,219 units as the worldwide wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 78,251 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 units.

Tata Motors has also been posting impressive passenger vehicle sales tally on a consistent basis in the Indian market and it continues to be the third most sold manufacturer behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The brand will host the launch of the Punch micro SUV on October 20, 2021, and it will be positioned aggressively against competition upon arrival.

It is expected to have a five-star global NCAP safety rating and will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing around 86 PS and 113 Nm, and is linked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The Punch will also lock horns with entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The homegrown brand will more likely bring in CNG versions of its existing models in the coming months catering to the customers wanting to own fuel-efficient cars and in the near future, the electric versions of Altroz and Punch are also expected to be launched based on the Ziptron technology.