Tata Motors’ Global VP (Design) Pratap Bose Resigned

Martin Uhlarik, Head of Design UK, Tata Motors has now been appointed as the new Global Design Head of the company, replacing Pratap Bose

Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design of Tata Motors, has resigned. Earlier this week, an internal memo within the Tata Group that says, “Pratap Bose has decided to leave for better opportunities. He will proceed on leave for his remainder of (his) tenure.” Tata Motors has now announced that the deputy and head of the company’s UK Design Centre, Martin Uhlarik will take over the position.

Having served the company for the last 14 years, Bose was an integral part of changing the brand perception of Tata Motors in the Indian market, thanks to the introduction of the ‘Impact’ Design philosophy. The Tiago & Tigor facelift, Nexon facelift, Harrier as well as the Safari are all based on the second generation of this design language.

Bose was the face of the newer, fresher company that Tata Motors has now become. In March 2021, Tata Motors became the third best-selling car manufacturer in the Indian market, just behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Tata ended the month with a market share of 9.3 per cent.

Bose was also in the news recently for being nominated for the World Car Person of the Year 2021 award, which ultimately went to Akio Toyoda of Toyota Motor Corporation. He is now expected to be headed to another auto brand. It should be noted that Tata Motors is also in search of a new Managing Director.

About a month ago, it was revealed that Marc Llistosella, who was to join Tata Motors as its CEO and Managing Director effective from July 1, 2021, will not be joining the company as its CEO and Managing Director. Guenter Butschek will continue as the CEO & Managing Director till June 30, 2021.

Mr Uhlarik will continue to operate from the Tata Motors European Technical Centre in the UK. He will lead times in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry, UK, Turin, Italy and Pune, India. He will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.