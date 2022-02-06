Tata Motors February 2022 Discounts – Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Safari

Tata Motors is offering deals and benefits worth up to Rs. 60,000 on its vehicles this month, i.e., in February 2022

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of sales success in the Indian market recently. To keep the sales momentum up, the homegrown carmaker is offering some attractive discounts and deals on a few of its vehicles this month.

Tata Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this February, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. However, the offers mentioned here are for the standard Tiago only. There are no offers available on the CNG variants of the hatchback and on Tiago NRG.

On Tata Tigor, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available, similar to the Tiago. However, these offers are not applicable for the CNG variants of the sedan, or even its electric version (Tigor EV). As for Tata Punch and Altroz, no official discounts are available on them.

Tata Nexon doesn’t have any cash discount on offer this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the SUV, but only on the diesel variants. As for its electric version – Nexon EV – there are no official deals being offered on it right now.

Tata Harrier is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 on the Dark Edition variants, and of Rs. 40,000 on all other variants. On Tata Safari, the offers are the same – an exchange bonus worth Rs. 25,000 on Dark Edition variants, and Rs. 40,000 on all other variants. On MY2021 models of the Harrier and Safari, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is also being offered.

Tata Motors Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Tata Tiago (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago NRG 0 0 Tata Tigor (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Punch 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon 0 Rs. 15,000 (diesel only) Tata Nexon EV 0 0 Tata Harrier Rs. 20,000 (MY2021 cars only) Rs. 40,000 (standard variants)/Rs. 25,000 (Dark Edition) Tata Safari Rs. 20,000 (MY2021 cars only) Rs. 40,000 (standard variants)/Rs. 25,000 (Dark Edition)

Corporate discounts are also available on Tata cars for select corporate employees, including for Tata Group employees. These corporate discounts range from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the vehicle.