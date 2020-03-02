Tata Motors February 2020 Sales Down By 31.4% – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier

The homegrown carmaker recorded a 22% negative growth in terms of YoY sales in January 2020, and it is increased to 31.4 % in February 2020

In February 2020, Tata Motors sold 12,430 units against the 13,893 units sold in February 2019 resulting in the sales drop of 31.4% YoY. In the previous month of February, Tata Motors sold a total of 13,900 cars as against 17,826 units sold in the same month last year, which has resulted in a year-on-year decline in sales by 22%.

Tata launched five new cars in the month of January itself, which include the BS6 facelift models of the Tiago, Tigor as well as the Nexon; the Altroz premium hatchback; and its first fully-electric SUV, the Nexon EV followed by the 2020 update of Harrier SUV at 2020 Auto Expo. All these new launches could have had an impact on the growth in sales, and the numbers will likely go further up next month, since all the cars were launched in late-January.

The Tiago and Tigor have received a new redesigned front fascia with a raised bonnet, which will put them in order with the upcoming stringent pedestrian protection norms, set to be mandated from October this year. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor has been updated to comply with BS6 emission norms, but both the cars have lost their 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engine in this transition.

The Nexon SUV got a new front face too, which makes the car look sharper and more intimidating than before. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the sub-compact SUV comes with a few additional features, including an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel and more.

Tata is also showcased a plethora of vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo, which include the HBX micro SUV concept, Sierra concept and upcoming Gravitas 7-Seat SUV. When launched, the Tata HBX will put up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100.

Tata would also spawn off a fully-electric version of the production-ready HBX concept, which will be launched in the country in the first half of next year.