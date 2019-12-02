Tata Endures 39% YoY Sales Decline In Nov 2019 As Nexon, Tiago Sales Dropped

Tata Motors registered a total of 10,400 units in November 2019 as against 16,982 units with 39 per cent steep decline

Tata Motors has released a press statement showing its sales in the domestic and international markets in the month of November 2019. As a whole, the homegrown brand’s volumes stood at 41,124 units as compared to 55,074 units during the same month last year with a deficit of nearly 14,000 units.

The domestic performance stood at 38,057 units last month as against 50,470 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY decline of 25 per cent. Cumulatively, Tata retailed 3,03,542 units in the current financial year as against 4,47,532 units in the previous fiscal with 32 per cent volume slump.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd stated that the company’s focus has now been shifted to gradually reduce the BSIV stock as the retail sales last month were higher than the whole sale by over 10 per cent.

In the Medium and Heavy CV sales, it saw 23.6 per cent YoY increase with more fleet operators opting for newer vehicles replacing the older ones while understanding the economic benefits. The system stocks are at a multi-quarter low and will help improve volumes in the coming months according to him.

The cumulative Medium &Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales of trucks, buses and international business stood at 7,736 units as against 13,162 units during the same month last year.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors told that the retail sales were more than wholesales by 15 per cent and it helped in reducing the network stock by 35 per cent this FY. Tata is ready for the transition to BSVI norms with enhanced while a range of new products like the Nexon EV, Altroz and Gravitas are in the horizon.

He was optimistic about the comeback and further commented that the demand for the limited availability of BSIV diesel cars, compounded by the expected gradual improvement in consumer sentiment should help change the growth trajectory in the coming months.

The passenger vehicle sales stood at 10,400 units as against 16,982 units with 39 per cent steep decline. In FY2020, Tata managed 86,412 units as against 1,42,137 units the previous fiscal with 39 per cent volume drop. Tata finished sixth in the overall car manufacturers’ standings last month.