Tata Motors Doubles Market Share In August, Vocal For Local Factor Working?

Tata posted a total of 18,583 units in August 2020 as against 7,316 units during the same period last year with YoY growth of 154 per cent

The Indian automotive industry as a whole had a good time in the month of August 2020 as continuous progress could be seen in the sales numbers. The top six manufacturers in the country endured positive sales growth contributing to an encouraging overall volume tally. Maruti Suzuki finished ahead of Hyundai while Tata slotted in third ahead of Mahindra, Kia and Renault.

Tata Motors, in particular, registered an impressive total of 18,583 units as against 7,316 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 154 per cent – the highest for any brand last month. This was the highest sales surge for Tata in more than two and half years as well. In doing so, Tata secured a total of 7.9 per cent market share in the passenger car industry.

In August 2019, Tata recorded only 3.7 per cent market share leading to an increase of 4.2 per cent last month. Tata had doubled the market share and the vocal for local campaign appears to be working in its favour. Over the last years, Tata has apparently been one of the highest spenders in terms of developing cars and bringing in new products in quick succession.

The arrival of the Tiago was a game changer and it was followed up by Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the facelifted versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon while the MY2020 Harrier debuted with a host of updates. In 2020, Tata launched the all-electric Nexon as well as the Altroz premium hatchback and both of them have been well received among customers.

It will be interesting to see how Tata Motors performs in the coming months as the festive season could help in further boosting its sales prospects. Up next, the homegrown brand is expected to launch the three-row version of Harrier dubbed the Gravitas while the HBX concept based micro SUV is also in the works for debut next year.

Over the last few weeks, Tata has been introducing new variants to lure in new customers with value for money proposition in mind.