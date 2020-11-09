Tata Motors Diwali Discount – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier

Check out all the deals and discount on Tata cars, from Tiago hatchback to Harrier SUV, available during this Diwali festive season

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market recently. During the last few months, the company has managed to consistently record positive sales growth, and during the Navratri festive season, the sales figures managed to touch new heights. The company is offering some lucrative deals in November as well, to keep the momentum going.

If you wish you buy a new car this Diwali, but want to know all the discounts beforehand, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we have listed all the offers and benefits that Tata Motors is offering on all its cars during the Diwali festive season.

Tata Tiago

Tata’s most affordable offering, the Tiago, is one of the most stylish vehicles one can buy on a tight budget. With a 4-star GNCAP safety rating, it is also the safest car in its segment. Tata Motors is providing a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, bringing the total value of benefits to Rs. 25,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is the only sedan in the brand’s arsenal right now, and is available with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Tata Altroz

The safest hatchback in India, Tata Altroz, was introduced in our market at the beginning of this year, and the company is currently planning to add a new turbo-petrol variant to the range very soon. Sadly, there are no official discounts and benefits available on the Altroz, but you can get dealer-level discounts or offers by visiting your nearest Tata showroom.

Tata Motors Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon (petrol) – – Tata Nexon (diesel) – Rs. 15,000 Tata Harrier (XZ+, XZA+, and Dark Edition) – Rs. 40,000 Tata Harrier (all other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000

Tata Nexon

Tata’s sub-4-metre SUV is one of the most handsome crossovers in our market. The Nexon was also the first made-in-India vehicle to achieve a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. The company isn’t offering any cash discount on it currently, however, there is an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 available, but only on the diesel variants.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is the homegrown carmaker’s current flagship model, and it is quite an impressive vehicle. The SUV not only offers a premium design inside-out, but has an extremely powerful engine and lots of creature comforts and space. The manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs. 40,000 on it. Apart from that, there is a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 available on all trims, except XZ+, XZA+, and Dark Edition.