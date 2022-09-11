Tata Motors Discounts [September 2022] – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Here are all the discounts and offers available in August 2022 on Tata passenger cars in the Indian market

Tata Motors is currently competing hard for the number 2 spot in the Indian automobile market and gives a tough competition to rival brands like Hyundai and Mahindra in the country. To further spice up the competition, the Indian carmaker has recently announced the latest Tata Motors discounts in September 2022 in India.

The Tata Tiago XZ and the above variants are offered with a maximum cash discount worth Rs 10,000 while the buyers will also get additional Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount. No offers are being offered on the CNG variants of the car.

The Tata Tiago XZ and the higher variants are also available with similar discounts. These include Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts and up to Rs 13,000 worth of other discounts. Just like the Tiago, the CNG variants of the Tigor are not being offered with any kind of discounts and offers.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs 10,000 (XZ, XZ+) Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs 10,000 (XZ, XZ+) Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Punch 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 Rs 3,000 Tata Nexon Diesel 0 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs 40,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs 40,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Nexon EV 0 0

The Tata Altroz is only offered with Rs 3000 worth of corporate discount and misses out on any other sort of cash discounts, exchange bonus, or other benefits for the buyers.

The Tata Nexon takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the XUV300 in India. The diesel iteration of the SUV is offered with up to Rs 20,000 worth of exchange bonus and corporate discount offers for the buyers.

The Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari are not being offered with any kind of cash discounts but the buyers will get Rs 40,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discount. No discounts are being offered on the Tata Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and Nexon petrol.