Tata Motors Discounts September 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors is offering deals worth up to a maximum of Rs. 70,000 on its passenger vehicles this month, i.e., during September 2021

Carmakers in India are offering some attractive discounts this month, just ahead of the upcoming festive season. Tata Motors has also jumped on this bandwagon, with some attractive offers available in September 2021. If you were planning to buy a new car, then check out the discounts listed below.

The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for the Tigor, the cash and corporate discounts are the same at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. The exchange bonus is higher though, at Rs. 20,000.

The Tigor EV has no official deals and discounts available at the moment. This is understandable, as the electric sedan was only launched a little while ago. On the Altroz, a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 being offered, but only on the XZ trim. No other deals are available on Tata’s premium hatchback.

As for the Nexon, its petrol version is only available with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Its diesel version, on the other hand, gets a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The electric version of the Nexon (Nexon EV) gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the XZ+ trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the XZ+ Lux trim.

Tata Harrier is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on all variants except the Camo Edition and Dark Edition versions. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. On Tata’s flagship, the Safari, only an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is on offer.

Tata Motors discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Tata Tiago Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Altroz Rs. 15,000 (XZ) 0 Tata Nexon (petrol) 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon (diesel) 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV Rs. 10,000 (XZ+)/Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ Lux) 0 Tata Harrier (Camo, Dark Edition) 0 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs. 25,000 + 0

Tata recently debuted a micro-SUV for the Indian market, named ‘Punch’. Based on the HBX concept, this new model will compete against the likes of Maruti Ignis, Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc. The launch date of Tata Punch has not been announced yet, but we expect it to go on sale around the Diwali festive season.