Tata Motors Discounts [November 2022] – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is currently offering maximum discounts and offers worth Rs 65,000 depending on the variant you opt for

The car brands in the country are now announcing revised offers and discounts for the new car buyers in the country. Following the trend, Tata Motors also announced new November 2022 discounts in India and is offering discounts worth up to Rs 65,000 on select models in its line-up.

The Tata Tiago is currently the brand’s most affordable car in the country and is being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 33,000 depending on the variant you opt for. These include cash discounts worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 worth of exchange in addition to Rs 3000 corporate discounts and other offers.

The Tata Tigor on the other hand also gets similar offers and gets Rs 20,000 worth of cash discounts and up to Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus depending on the variant you opt for. The buyers will also get a maximum of Rs 3,000 discount in the form of corporate offers and other discounts.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Other Discounts Tata Tiago Up To Rs 20,000 Up To Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Tigor Up To Rs 20,000 Up To Rs 15,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Harrier Up To Rs 30,000 Up To Rs 40,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Safari Up To Rs 30,000 Up To Rs 30,000 + 0

All the variants of the Tata Harrier except the Kaziranga and Jet Edition are offered with cash discounts worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 worth of exchange bonus. The Kaziranga and Jet Edition on the other hand are offered with a Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 30,000 worth of exchange bonus. Likewise, the buyers will also get Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discounts.

The Tata Safari also gets maximum offers worth up to Rs 60,000 depending on the variant opted for. While all the Kaziranga and the Jet Edition are being offered with Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, all the other variants are being offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000.

Needless to say, the Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tiago EV, and the Nexon EV are not being offered with any form of discount. The buyers of the Tata Nexon petrol and diesel variants however will get up to Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discounts.