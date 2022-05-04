Tata Motors Discounts [May 2022] – Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Safari

Check out all the official deals and discounts on Tata’s passenger cars in the Indian market, available this month (May 2022)

Tata Motors has rolled out some interesting and attractive discounts on its vehicles this month, i.e., in May 2022. In recent times, the homegrown carmaker has seen a major increase in its sales in the Indian market, and with these discounts, it is hoping to keep the sales momentum going.

Tata Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 but only on XZ and above trim level. All trims of the little hatchback have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These discounts are not applicable on the CNG variants of Tiago.

Similarly, Tata Tigor only has official deals on petrol variants, not CNG variants. On the XZ trim levels and above, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered. Other than that, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer, available on all trims.

On Tata Nexon, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer right now. Select buyers do get the option of a corporate discount – worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants, and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel version. The electric version (Nexon EV) doesn’t have any deals available.

Tata Harrier doesn’t have any cash discounts on offer. It does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. As for Safari, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on it, but there are no cash or corporate discounts on offer here.

Tata Motors Discounts – May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Tata Tiago Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon – 0 + up to Rs.5,000 Tata Harrier – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari – Rs. 40,000

On all other Tata Models – Tiago NRG, Punch, Altroz, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV – there are no official deals and discounts on offer this month. It should be noted that the manufacturer is planning to launch a few new models in its lineup in the near future, including an updated version of Nexon EV.