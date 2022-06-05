Tata Motors Discounts [June 2022] – Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Check out all the discounts and offers available this month, i.e., in June 2022, on Tata passenger cars in the Indian market

Tata Motors has announced some attractive deals and discounts on its passenger vehicles this July. The manufacturer has been enjoying a lot of sales success in the domestic market these days, and these offers are expected to improve the brand’s popularity even further. If you were planning to purchase a new Tata car this month, then check out the discounts listed below.

Tata’s most affordable model – Tiago – gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on XZ trim and above. Other than that, all variants of the hatchback have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Its i-CNG variants do not have any official deals on offer.

As for Tata Tigor, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on XZ trims and above. The little sedan has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available on all variants, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also being offered. These offers are not available on its i-CNG variants.

Tata Nexon, the most popular SUV in the Indian market currently, has no cash discount and exchange bonus on offer this month. The compact crossover does have a corporate discount on offer though, worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel variants.

As for Tata Harrier, it doesn’t have any cash discount available this June. An exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is being offered on it though, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The manufacturer’s flagship passenger car – Safari – is only available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000.

Tata Motors Discounts – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Tata Tiago (except i-CNG) Rs. 10,000 (XZ trim and above) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor (except i-CNG) Rs. 10,000 (XZ trim and above) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon – 0 + up to Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari – Rs. 40,000 No official deals available on Tiago NRG, Punch, and Altroz

On other Tata passenger vehicles, namely Tiago NRG, Punch, and Altroz, there are no official discounts on offer right now. The brand’s passenger electric cars – Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV – also don’t have any official deals right now.