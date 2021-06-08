Tata Motors Discounts June 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

This month (June 2021), Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 70,000 on its passenger vehicles

Tata Motors is offering a few interesting offers on a few of its vehicles this month. The homegrown carmaker reported a significant Month-on-Month drop in sales last month, and with these discounts and deals, it is hoping to attract more buyers and boost sales.

On Tata Tiago, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. For select customers, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is also being offered. As for the Tigor, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

Tata Altroz does not have any official discounts or deals on offer. As for the Nexon, there are no cash discounts available on it, although an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 is being offered on the diesel-powered variants. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is available on the Nexon petrol, while the same on diesel grades is worth Rs. 5,000.

Tata Nexon’s electric version doesn’t have any cash or corporate discount on offer. On the ‘XZ Plus LUX’ trim of the Nexon EV, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available, while the same on ‘XZ Plus’ trim is worth Rs. 10,000.

Tata Harrier has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer, on all variants except ‘XZ+’, ‘XZA+’ trims and ‘Dark’, ‘Camo’ edition models. Regardless of the variant chosen, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 on the SUV, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. Tata’s flagship model – Safari – has no official discounts available.

Tata Motors Discounts – June 2021 Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Benefits Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon petrol 0 0 + 3,000 Tata Nexon diesel 0 Rs. 15,000 + 5,000 Tata Nexon EV 0 Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ LUX)/Rs. 10,000 (XZ+) + 0 Tata Harrier (XZ+, XZA+ and Dark, Camo edition) 0 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari 0 0

Tata Motors has a few cars lined up for launch in India, including the HBX micro-SUV, Tigor EV facelift, and Altroz EV. Other than that, the manufacturer is also planning to add CNG variants to the Tiago and Tigor soon, and likely on the Altroz as well.