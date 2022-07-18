Tata Motors Discounts [July 2022] – Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Here are all the discounts and offers available in July 2022 on Tata passenger cars in the Indian market

The latest discounts and offers on Tata cars in India for the month of July 2022 were recently announced to attract buyers of the cars like the Tiago, Altroz, Punch, and more. Tata is giving stiff competition to its rivals across the segment and is currently offering practical, safe, and feature-rich products to buyers. Here is everything that you should know about the latest Tata car discount offers in India.

The XZ and the XZ+ variants of the Tata Tiago are currently being offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 10,000 while all the variants come with a maximum exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000, Additionally, the brand is also offering a corporate discount up to Rs 5,000. No discounts are being offered on the Tiago CNG variants.

The Tata Tigor on the other hand also gets a similar cash discount worth Rs 10,000 on the XZ and the XZ+ trims. Similarly, the car gets a maximum exchange bonus and a corporate discount worth up to Rs 15,000.

The diesel versions of the Tata Nexon are offered with a maximum exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 while all the versions get a standard corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. No cash discount is on offer for the buyers of the Tata Nexon.

The Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari are being offered only with a maximum exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000 on all the variants. In addition to this, you will also get a maximum corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs 10,000 (XZ, XZ+) Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Tigor Rs 10,000 (XZ, XZ+) Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Punch 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon 0 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus (Diesel) + Corporate Discount Up To Rs 5,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Up To Rs 5,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Up To Rs 5,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Nexon EV 0 0

No discounts are being offered on the Tata Punch, Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor EV and the Tata Nexon EV in the Indian market this month.