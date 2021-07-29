Tata Motors Discounts July 2021 – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago

This month (July 2021), Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 65,000 on its vehicles in the Indian market

With India now slowly emerging out of lockdown, the Indian automobile industry has begun its ride on the road to recovery. To helps boost sales, the various carmakers are offering some attractive deals and discounts on their vehicles. Tata Motors is doing the same, and here, we have listed the discounts it is offering in India in July 2021.

Tata Tiago is the most affordable vehicle in the brand’s lineup in our market. It is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On the Tigor sedan, the cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth Rs. 15,000.

On the Altroz, there are no discounts on offer. As for the Nexon, there is no cash discount available on it. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available though, but only on the diesel-powered variants. The manufacturer recently introduced Dark Edition versions of both the Altroz and Nexon (including Nexon EV) in India, which offer a cool-looking all-black exterior and interior theme.

Tata Harrier is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, on all variants except the XZ+ and XZA+ trims, Dark Edition, and CAMO Edition. On the variants mentioned here, there are no cash discounts on offer. Regardless of the variant, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 on the Harrier.

Tata Safari doesn’t have any discounts available this month. The vehicle was only launched earlier this year, and it currently is enjoying decent success in our market, which is why the manufacturer is not offering any official deals on it yet.

Tata Motors Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon (petrol) 0 0 Tata Nexon (diesel) 0 Rs. 15,000 Tata Harrier (CAMO, Dark Edition, XZ+, XZA+ variants) 0 Rs. 40,000 Tata Harrier (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Tata Safari 0 0

It should be noted that corporate discounts are also available on Tata cars this month, which you can inquire about by reaching out to your nearest dealership. Also, the manufacturer is planning to add a few more models to its lineup very soon, like the HBX and Altroz EV. CNG-powered versions of the Tiago and Tigor are also in the pipeline.