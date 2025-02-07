Tata Motors Discounts February 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Altroz

Tata cars are available with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh this month; Offers for the MY2025 stock are limited to Rs. 50,000

Tata Motors is one of the top manufacturers in the Indian market. With an extensive EV portfolio, the home-grown carmaker has some high-selling models in the line-up, such as the Nexon and Punch. The company has revealed its share of discount offers for the month of February for both MY2024 and MY2025 cars. In this article, we will look at the Tata Motors discounts in February 2025.

Tata Motors Discounts MY2024

The Tata Altroz is available with maximum benefits in February 2025, extending up to Rs. 1 lakh for the Racer variant. The petrol, CNG and diesel variants of the Altroz can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. The MY2024 Harrier and Safari get up to Rs. 75,000 in discounts, valid across the entire line-up.

The best-selling Punch can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 across the range. If you are in the market to buy the Nexon, you can save up to Rs. 45,000, valid for petrol, CNG and diesel fuel options. The entry-level Tiago and Tigor get a discount of Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 45,000, respectively.

Model MY2024 Fuel Type Consumer Discount Exchange / Scrappage Tiago Petrol / CNG Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Tigor Petrol / CNG Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Altroz Petrol / CNG Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 Altroz Diesel Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 Altroz Petrol Rs. 85,000 Rs. 15,000 Punch Petrol / CNG Rs. 25,000 0 Nexon Petrol / CNG Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Nexon Diesel Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Harrier Diesel Rs. 50,000 Rs. 25,000 Safari Diesel Rs. 50,000 Rs. 25,000

Tata Motors Discounts MY2025

If you want a Tata car fresh out of the factory, you will have to content with lesser discounts as compared to the MY2024 stock. The Altroz Racer which got benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh for MY2024 stock is devoid of any offers in case of fresh stock. However, the Altroz petrol, diesel and CNG can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000.

The Nexon gets the least benefits for MY2025 stock, with only a Rs. 15,000 exchange/ scrappage bonus. These benefits are applicable for petrol and diesel fuel options while the Nexon CNG gets no discounts. The best-selling Punch petrol and CNG variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, excluding the Pure variant.

The Tiago hatchback is available with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, valid for all fuel types including EV, CNG and petrol. However, the entry-level XE variant is an exception here. The Tigor compact sedan can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in the month of February, accounting for Rs. 15,000 consumer offer and Rs. 15,000 exchange/ scrappage bonus.

Model MY2025 Fuel Consumer Discount Exchange / Scrappage Tiago All Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Tigor All Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Altroz Petrol/CNG Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Altroz Diesel Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Punch Petrol/CNG Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Nexon Petrol 0 Rs. 15,000 Nexon Diesel 0 Rs. 15,000 Harrier Diesel Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Safari Diesel Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000

Last but not least, the Harrier and Safari duo are available with maximum discounts for the fresh MY2025 stock, accounting for total benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 across the range.