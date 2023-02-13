Tata Motors Discounts [February 2023] – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is offering up to Rs 45,000 worth of discounts for new car buyers in February 2023

Tata continues to dominate the market and gives stiff competition to the rivals like Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki in India. The brand recently announced the latest February 2023 discounts and offers for new car buyers and here are all the details you should check out.

The new Tata Tiago hatchback is offered with discounts up to Rs 25,000. These include cash discounts worth Rs 10,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discounts.

Likewise, the Tata Tigor is also offered with discounts worth up to Rs 28,000 including up to Rs 15,000 worth of discounts. The Tata Tigor takes on the rivals like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 5,000 Tata Tigor Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Tata Nexon 0 Up to Rs 3,000 Tata Altroz Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000+ Rs 3,000 Tata Harrier Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 + Rs 10,000 Tata Safari Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 + Rs 10,000

While no discounts are offered for the buyers of the Tata Nexon, the brand is offering cooperative discounts up to Rs 3,000. The brand is also working on the next-gen model of the new Nexon which was recently spied testing in the country.

The Tata Altroz is one of the strongest rivals to premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno in India and is offered with Rs 15,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 worth of corporate offers.

The Tata Harrier and the Safari SUVs are the flagship products in the brand’s line-up and are offered with a powerful package and feature-rich package. The brand is offering discounts worth up to Rs 45,000 for the buyers of the Harrier and the Safari in the country including an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 25,000.