Tata Motors Discounts August 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier 

This month (August 2021), Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 65,000 on select models in its passenger car lineup

Tata Motors has announced a few discounts and offers on its passenger vehicles this month, just ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. If you’re interested in purchasing a new car, then be sure to check out the discounts listed below to find yourself a brilliant deal.

The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, on all variants except the newly-launched Tiago NRG. As for the Tigor, it has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On the Altroz, no official deals are available this month, and the same is the case with the petrol-powered variants of Tata Nexon. The Nexon diesel, on the other hand, has an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer, on all variants except the Dark Edition models.

Tata Nexon EV doesn’t have any cash discount available either, but gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on ‘XZ+Lux’ trim, and of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘XZ+’ trim. Other variants of the electric SUV don’t have any official deals at the moment.

On the Harrier, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is begin offered, on all variants except the XZ+, XZA+ trims and Camo, Dark Edition models. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on the SUV as well, but the same is worth Rs. 25,000 only on the updated Dark Edition version.

Tata Motors discounts – August 2021 Models Cash discount Exchange bonus Tata Tiago (all except NRG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago NRG 0 0 Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon (Petrol) 0 0 Tata Nexon (Diesel) 0 Rs. 15,000 (all except Dark Edition) Tata Nexon EV 0 Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ LUX)/Rs, 10,000 (XZ+) Tata Harrier (XZ+, XZA+, Camo Edition) 0 Rs. 40,000 Tata Harrier (Dark Edition) 0 Rs. 20,000 Tata Harrier (All other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs. 25,000

This month, Tata Motors is offering official deals on the Safari for the first time. There is no cash discount available, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 can be had here. The offer is available on all variants of the Safari, including the Adventure Persona models.