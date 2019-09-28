Tata Motors’ Dealer Offering Scooter Free With Nexon, Tiago, Tigor

Tata Motors is also offering massive cashback and discount on two of its biggest cars – Harrier and Hexa

Tata Motors recently announced a slew of cashback and discount offers on its model range to a tune of upto Rs 1.5 Lakh. The indigenous automaker is facing the worst of times in terms of sales and only 7,000 units were sold last month, witnessing a mammoth drop of 60 percent, which is among the highest decline in the month of August 2019.

The worst affected entity in this slump are dealers and not just Tata Motors as a brand, dealers are also offering hefty discounts over and above the official cashback from Tata. One such hard hit dealer from Madhya Pradesh is offering a unique deal with cars like Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

The dealer is offering a Honda scooter free with the above mentioned three cars. The offer is valid till 30th September, 2019 and was activated on 27th September 2019. However, which Honda scooter is being offered is still unclear. Whatever the case be, the scooter is at least Rs 50,000 in price.

Not only this, Tata Motors is trying to push the vehicle sales by offering massive discounts ahead of the festive season to the tune of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh on the Harrier and Hexa SUVs respectively. The cashback is over and above the discounts on the Harrier and Hexa which is Rs 30,000 additional for booking the cars online. The total discount on the Harrier is Rs 80,000, and on the Hexa is Rs 1.80 lakhs.

Tata Motors also launched the ProPack accessory package for all their cars including both the Harrier and Hexa. Starting as low as Rs 29,990, the accessory package includes features like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system and more to the SUVs, making them stand comparable to new launches like the MG Hector and Kia Seltos.

Tata Harrier was introduced in January this year and the prices starts from Rs 13.02 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi, while the Hexa’s prices start from Rs 13.26 lakhs. Tata Hexa is a 7 seater crossover with body-on-ladder chassis and was launched a couple of years ago. Both the cars compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.