Tata Motors August 2019 Discounts – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Safari Storme, Hexa

Tata Motors is offering good discounts on its entire lineup including Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Safari Storme, Hexa, Zest and Bolt, no discount on Harrier

Just like most other manufacturers, Tata Motors, the popular homegrown carmaker, is offering some attractive discounts on almost its entire lineup of models this month. These discount offers are likely to help the carmaker minimize the damage of the sales slowdown that the entire auto industry has been going through. Here’s a good look at August 2019 discounts on Tata Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Safari Storme, Hexa, Zest and Bolt and only 4 days left to buy the car on these discounts.

1. Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago has been the least expensive car in the company’s lineup since the Nano’s demise. The A2-segment hatchback is a well-rounded offering that has found many buyers during the last few years it has been on sale. Currently, it’s being sold with the company’s 3+3+3 offer, which comprises free 3 years/75,000 warranty, free 3 years roadside assistance and free 3 years/40,000 kms Annual Scheduled Maintenance Contract.

Other than this, the diesel version of the Tiago is even available with a 3 gram gold coin worth approx. Rs 10,000. Also, while the petrol variant is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, the diesel model is on sale with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 in case you sell your old car to the Tata Motors dealership.

2. Tata Tigor

Like the Tiago, its sub-4-metre sedan sibling, the Tigor, is available with many lucrative offers. Both the engine variants are available with the 3+3+3 offer comprising of free 3 years/75,000 warranty, free 3 years roadside assistance and free 3 years/40,000 kms Annual Scheduled Maintenance Contract. Additionally, the diesel engine variant is even available with a free gold coin worth approx. Rs 10,000. While there is a Rs 15,000 worth exchange bonus on the petrol variant, the diesel model can be had with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

3. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has become the favorite sub-4-metre SUV of many, but like almost all other cars, is currently going through a lean phase of sales growth. Hence, the rather popular compact SUV is currently being sold with many discounts.

As is the case with Tiago and Tigor, both the engine variants of the Nexon are being sold with the 3+3+3 offer that promises an enhanced ownership experience. Also, the diesel version is being sold with a free 3 gram gold coin worth approx. Rs 10,000.

Additionally, the petrol variant is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, while the diesel variant can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Together, these offers make the Nexon an even better value-for-money product.

4. Tata Hexa

The Hexa is the flagship model in its company’s lineup. Unfortunately, however, it has pretty much failed to get a good response from the market. Hence, it’s not surprising to see the SUV being sold with some decent offers. Basically, the buyers of the SUV benefit from the company’s 3+3+3 offer. Plus, one can even get an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Moreover, you might get some additional discounts by bargaining hard at the dealerships.

5. Tata Safari Storme

The Safari Storme is available with benefits worth Rs 55,000. The rugged SUV is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 in case you sell your old car to Tata Motors. The 3+3+3 offer is currently unavailable on the Safari Storme.

6. Tata Zest

The Maruti Dzire-rival from Tata Motors is currently available with a huge cash discount of Rs 65,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if you sell your old car to Tata Motors. The Bolt, which is basically the hatchback sibling of the Zest, comes with exactly the same offers.