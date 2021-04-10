Tata Motors April 2021 Discounts – Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, Tiago

This month, i.e., in April 2021, Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 65,000 on its passenger vehicles

Tata Motors has been steadily gaining popularity among buyers in India, thanks largely to the safety factor of its vehicles. To ensure that the sales figures stay high, the homegrown carmaker is offering some lucrative discounts and deals on its vehicles. If you’re interested in buying a new Tata car, then read ahead to know about all the offers available this month.

Tata Tiago, the most affordable vehicle in the manufacturer’s range, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. As for the Tigor, the carmaker is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 on it. Along with that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the little Tata sedan.

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, does not have any official discounts available on it. As for the Nexon compact SUV, there are no cash discounts available on it, although it does have an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer, but only on the diesel variants.

On the Harrier, there is no cash discount available on XZ+ and XZA+ trims, along with the CAMO and Dark Edition models. On all other variants, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is also available on the Harrier.

The new Tata Safari was launched in the Indian market just a while ago, so the manufacturer has chosen not to offer any discounts on it at the moment. Tata Motors also has special offers on its vehicles, available only for select corporate employees, which you can inquire about by checking out your nearest Tata dealership.

Discounts on Tata cars – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon – Rs. 15,000 (diesel variants only) Tata Harrier (CAMO, Dark Edition, XZ+, XZA+) – Rs. 40,000 Tata Harrier (other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Tata Safari – –

Tata Motors is planning to launch the HBX mini-SUV in India soon, likely around mid-2021. This upcoming vehicle will be based on the brand’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz. As per speculations, the final production version of the HBX could be christened ‘Hornbill’, and it is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).